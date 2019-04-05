MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

PBE opened at $55.26 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

