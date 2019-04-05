MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ NXST opened at $112.19 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $112.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $798.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $92.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $270,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,897,570.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,757 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/mml-investors-services-llc-boosts-position-in-nexstar-media-group-inc-nxst.html.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.