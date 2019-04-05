MKS Instruments (MKSI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.56. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.68 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $31,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $398,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

