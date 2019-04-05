MKS Instruments (MKSI) PT Raised to $128.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $99.09. 5,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $460.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $31,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

