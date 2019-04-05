Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (MI.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE: MI.UN):

4/5/2019 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust was given a new C$21.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$21.00.

2/12/2019 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.89. 336,799 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, intends to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. It focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of 22 multi-residential rental properties comprising an aggregate of 4,279 suites, located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, and Edmonton.

