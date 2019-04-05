MiloCoin (MILO) Hits Market Capitalization of $6,402.00

MiloCoin (CURRENCY:MILO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. MiloCoin has a total market capitalization of $6,402.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiloCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, MiloCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

About MiloCoin

MiloCoin (CRYPTO:MILO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2017. MiloCoin’s total supply is 10,789,954 coins. The official website for MiloCoin is www.milocoin.info . MiloCoin’s official Twitter account is @GetMiloCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MiloCoin

MiloCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiloCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiloCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiloCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

