Millennium Management LLC Has $14.97 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 229,500 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $40,688,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,265,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 10,184.8% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 203,695 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,028 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $684,732,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.51.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on VMware from $166.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on VMware from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on VMware from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $130.00 price target on VMware and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.61.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 45,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $8,355,051.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 30,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $4,417,344.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,662 shares of company stock worth $54,879,091 in the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

