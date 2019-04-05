Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in American Woodmark Co. (AMWD)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMWD opened at $85.72 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.31.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

