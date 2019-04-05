Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,351 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Comerica Bank grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $6,113,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 466,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. FIG Partners cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.72. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.01 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David D. Houdeshell sold 5,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $145,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $234,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,441.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,226 shares of company stock valued at $637,843 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

