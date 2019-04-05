Millendo Therapeutics (MLND) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLND opened at $16.44 on Monday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

Read More: Swap

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.