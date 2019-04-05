Millendo Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Millendo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Hoang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MLND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ:MLND opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.34. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,240,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,041,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

