Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.22

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.22 and last traded at $110.15, with a volume of 149938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $108.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $29,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $25,634.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,078 shares of company stock valued at $636,546. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,651,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,222,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

