Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore Sells 324 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 324 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $35,176.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,021 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,469.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.46. 5,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,777. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,674,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 508.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 68,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

