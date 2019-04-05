MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,193,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of MGIC Investment worth $14,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3,345.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 371.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2,241.6% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 59.63% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

