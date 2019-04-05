MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSE MCR opened at $7.95 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0582 per share. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

