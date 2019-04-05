Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 5,369 Shares of Stepan (SCL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 381.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Stepan were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,889 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,209,374.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,576 shares in the company, valued at $19,007,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $179,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 500 shares of company stock valued at $45,141 and have sold 18,444 shares valued at $1,703,708. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $89.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $466.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.66%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

SCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stepan in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

