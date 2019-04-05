Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 12,024 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 380.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Christine Marie Utter sold 28,709 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,003,953.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $207,616.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Schmertzler acquired 66,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $1,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,333.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,451. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTCT opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.95.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

