Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Stake in MINDBODY Inc (MB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) by 366.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in MINDBODY were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MINDBODY during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 170,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 1,976,868 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $72,116,144.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett T. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $364,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MB. BidaskClub lowered MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered MINDBODY from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet raised MINDBODY from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JMP Securities lowered MINDBODY from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.42 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of MB stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. MINDBODY Inc has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -121.53 and a beta of -0.35.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

