Metro (B4B3) PT Set at €15.00 by Commerzbank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €15.00 ($17.44) target price from investment analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.00) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.99 ($16.27).

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at €13.55 ($15.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. Metro has a 1 year low of €9.87 ($11.47) and a 1 year high of €14.88 ($17.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 769 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands in 35 countries primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.