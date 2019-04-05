MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000.

SITE opened at $59.31 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.18 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

In related news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,540 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

