MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,327 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

