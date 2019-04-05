metalCORP (MTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

metalCORP Limited (CVE:MTC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $944,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

MetalCorp Limited, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Northwestern Ontario region of Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, molybdenum, rhenium, platinum, and diamond resources. MetalCorp Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

