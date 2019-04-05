MetalCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (METAL)

MetalCoin (CURRENCY:METAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. MetalCoin has a total market cap of $714,733.00 and $0.00 worth of MetalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetalCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetalCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01759600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001530 BTC.

MetalCoin Profile

MetalCoin (METAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2014. MetalCoin’s total supply is 76,925,527 coins. MetalCoin’s official website is www.metalmoshpit.com . MetalCoin’s official Twitter account is @MetalCoinTeam

MetalCoin Coin Trading

MetalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

