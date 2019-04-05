Mesoblast (MESO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

MESO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

MESO stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $515.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.76. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 528.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 117,951 shares in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

