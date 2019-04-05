Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) Shares Down 16.4%

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK)’s share price dropped 16.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 586,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 666% from the average daily volume of 76,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on biomarker-defined cancers in the United States. The company's clinical programs include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141, a human tetravalent bispecific antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer with high serum levels of free insulin-like growth factor 1.
