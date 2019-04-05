Mercury Protocol (GMT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Mercury Protocol (CURRENCY:GMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Mercury Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Mercury Protocol has a total market cap of $387,786.00 and $0.00 worth of Mercury Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00383652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.01688007 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00266686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Mercury Protocol Token Profile

Mercury Protocol was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Mercury Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,309,625 tokens. The official website for Mercury Protocol is www.mercuryprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Mercury Protocol is /r/MercuryProtocol . Mercury Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mercuryprotocol

Mercury Protocol Token Trading

Mercury Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

