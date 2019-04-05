Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Hits $0.0407 on Top Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $16,552.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.02615408 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013357 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000370 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 124.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004934 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001340 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.