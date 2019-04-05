Meet Group Inc (MEET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) to announce sales of $47.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.90 million. Meet Group reported sales of $37.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full year sales of $211.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $212.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $237.75 million, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $245.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meet Group.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEET shares. BidaskClub cut Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Meet Group from $6.75 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of MEET opened at $5.22 on Monday. Meet Group has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 58,898 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $284,477.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Cook sold 68,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $376,893.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,657.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,787,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 105,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 1,767.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 461,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,971,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 147,993 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,136,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 117,429 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

