Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) General Counsel Sells $460,470.70 in Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $460,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Medpace stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medpace from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

