MediBloc [MEDX] (MEDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $48,032.00

MediBloc [MEDX] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. MediBloc [MEDX] has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $48,032.00 worth of MediBloc [MEDX] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [MEDX] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Coinsuper, Gate.io and Bittrex. In the last seven days, MediBloc [MEDX] has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $773.38 or 0.15443633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00056277 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002510 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010880 BTC.

MediBloc [MEDX] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [MEDX]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. MediBloc [MEDX]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official message board for MediBloc [MEDX] is medium.com/medibloc . The official website for MediBloc [MEDX] is medibloc.org

MediBloc [MEDX] Token Trading

MediBloc [MEDX] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Coinrail, Cashierest, Gate.io, CPDAX, IDEX, DEx.top, Kryptono and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MEDX] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MEDX] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [MEDX] using one of the exchanges listed above.

