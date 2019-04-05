MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

MRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of MedEquities Realty Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of MedEquities Realty Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of MRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 10,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,325. The firm has a market cap of $348.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.72. MedEquities Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,364,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,718 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

