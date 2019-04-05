Mcdonald’s (MCD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of McDonald’s have underperformed the industry in the past three months. High labor costs and currency headwinds remain major concerns. Moreover, revenues have been under pressure for quite some time due to strategic refranchising initiatives. Even its heightened focus on refranchising might cut the capital requirements and facilitate EPS growth. McDonald’s margins have been under pressure from worldwide wage increases. However, McDonald’s impressive earnings surprise history, various sales and digital initiatives as well as positive comparable sales bode well. In fact, global comps at McDonald’s have been positive over the trailing 14 quarters. Furthermore, increased focus on delivery and accelerated deployment of Experience of the Future restaurants in the United States should boost its performance. These apart, efforts to drive growth in International Lead & High Growth Markets bode well.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.85.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $190.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total transaction of $13,620,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. United Income Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

