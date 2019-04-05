Mastercard Inc (MA) Insider Michael Miebach Sells 2,711 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $651,399.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.22. 22,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,085. The company has a market capitalization of $242.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $168.96 and a 12-month high of $240.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $206.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mastercard Inc (MA) Insider Michael Miebach Sells 2,711 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/mastercard-inc-ma-insider-michael-miebach-sells-2711-shares-of-stock.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.