MarketAxess (MKTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $258.24

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $258.24 and last traded at $246.84, with a volume of 4147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.19.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.37 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Steinhardt sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $687,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $1,855,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,662.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,901 over the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,018,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,103,000 after purchasing an additional 335,795 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,268,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,875,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,687,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,985,000 after purchasing an additional 109,281 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

