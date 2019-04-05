Mark Matthew Manno Sells 6,006 Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) Stock

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) insider Mark Matthew Manno sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $353,513.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Matthew Manno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Mark Matthew Manno sold 9,172 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $518,768.32.

On Monday, February 11th, Mark Matthew Manno sold 15,015 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $901,500.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRA opened at $59.43 on Friday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $572.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.83 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

