ManpowerGroup (MAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ManpowerGroup have declined in the past year. The company's bottom line is likely to be hurt by escalation in investment costs. Staffing margin pressure is likely to weigh on ManpowerGroup’s Southern Europe segment. High debt may limit its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. On the flip side, ManpowerGroup continues to benefit from a strong staffing industry, leading to robust manufacturing and non-manufacturing activities and higher corporate spending post the tax reform. Acquisitions have been acting as another growth catalyst. The company’s significant investments in technology, to increase productivity and efficiency, are appreciable. “

MAN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $288,613.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $149,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at $686,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,927 shares of company stock worth $1,686,603. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 926.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 133.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

