Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 4,137.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,781 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $113,218.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $301,115.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,310 shares of company stock worth $562,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

MANH stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.49. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $62.39.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/manhattan-associates-inc-manh-shares-bought-by-capital-insight-partners-llc.html.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.