MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

MMYT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.16.

NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. 1,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.49. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.51 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,676,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,977,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,167,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 746,010 shares during the period. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,252,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

