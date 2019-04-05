Mairs & Power INC Acquires 933 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Mairs & Power INC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,137 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 25,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, December 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

In other news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 144,771 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $5,782,153.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 272,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,901,343.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $30,039.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,284,720 shares of company stock worth $49,080,076 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.41 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mairs & Power INC Acquires 933 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/mairs-power-inc-acquires-933-shares-of-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.