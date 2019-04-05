Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Separately, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 126.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,267 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

