Macy’s (M) Upgraded to “Buy” by Standpoint Research

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by stock analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at $331,622.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $2,806,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Macy’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 221,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Macy’s by 21.2% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 252,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Macy’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 370,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 36,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Macy’s by 137.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

