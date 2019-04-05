Macy’s Inc (M) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,205,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,597 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,197,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 411,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $25.99 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.20. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

In related news, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

