Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 142 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

In other news, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $2,860,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $967,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

