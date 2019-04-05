Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $8.47 Million in Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Stock

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 495,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Stitch Fix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,600,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,122,000 after acquiring an additional 642,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,122,000 after acquiring an additional 642,540 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,016,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $49,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 3.33. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $370.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.28 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Stitch Fix to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $516,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 510,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $16,364,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,076,122 shares of company stock worth $32,073,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

