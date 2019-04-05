Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $7.02 Million Position in Brink’s (BCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Brink’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brink’s by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Brink’s has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 68.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.65 per share, with a total value of $363,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,300,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Zukerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $756,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,720 and sold 23,924 shares worth $1,829,571. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

