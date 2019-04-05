Mackay Shields LLC Invests $59,000 in Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN) Stock

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 814.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 129,228 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 304,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,895,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 471,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,563,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,013 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

GEN opened at $1.36 on Friday. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesis Healthcare Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

