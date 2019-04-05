Mackay Shields LLC Acquires Shares of 15,331 Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.09% of Bank of Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 885,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 289,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 57,763 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $194.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.26 million. Research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Karl L. Silberstein bought 3,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

