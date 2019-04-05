Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $75,000 Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Williams Capital set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $3,935,299.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $25.82 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $716.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

