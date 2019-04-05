LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Invests $221,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,956,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.2% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 22,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,255. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $112.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/lvm-capital-management-ltd-mi-invests-221000-in-vanguard-dividend-appreciation-etf-vig.html.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.