LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $10.02 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 2.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,319,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,072.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223,517 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,228,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,091 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,453,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $675,209.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. 205,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,969,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

